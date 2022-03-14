BRING IT IN

BRING IT IN: Save a timeout

Today, TrueHoop’s Henry Abbott and David Thorpe discuss:

  • David Thorpe reacts to Twitter hot takes. Is Frank Vogel a terrible coach? Do the Bucks have too many centers? What do we think about high-school freshmen announcing they’ll hit a playoff game-winner, then doing it?

  • The NBA prospects David will be watching in the NCAA tournament (and Jarod doesn’t like Kevin Durant comparisons).

  • The Knicks had the ball, down three, with under two seconds left and … didn’t have a timeout! Inbounding from 94 feet, they didn’t get a shot off.

