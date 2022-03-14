BRING IT IN: Save a timeout
Today, TrueHoop’s Henry Abbott and David Thorpe discuss:
David Thorpe reacts to Twitter hot takes. Is Frank Vogel a terrible coach? Do the Bucks have too many centers? What do we think about high-school freshmen announcing they’ll hit a playoff game-winner, then doing it?
The NBA prospects David will be watching in the NCAA tournament (and Jarod doesn’t like Kevin Durant comparisons).
The Knicks had the ball, down three, with under two seconds left and … didn’t have a timeout! Inbounding from 94 feet, they didn’t get a shot off.
