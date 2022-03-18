BRING IT IN: NBA Scoring Barrage

Today TrueHoop’s David Thorpe and Jarod Hector discuss:

The recent individual scoring explosion by names you know: Kyrie Irving, Karl-Anthony Towns and Kevin Durant. But Saddiq Bey? Thorpe has a theory.

March Madness is upon us. Beyond the upsets Thorpe is keeping his eye on a few players and what he’s seeing as a problem from coaches.

The Warriors’ Stephen Curry was injured on an unnecessary play according to Thorpe.

Would the Grizzlies roll in a first-round matchup against the Timberwolves?