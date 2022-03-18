BRING IT IN: NBA Scoring Barrage
|0:00
|-45:06
Today TrueHoop’s David Thorpe and Jarod Hector discuss:
The recent individual scoring explosion by names you know: Kyrie Irving, Karl-Anthony Towns and Kevin Durant. But Saddiq Bey? Thorpe has a theory.
March Madness is upon us. Beyond the upsets Thorpe is keeping his eye on a few players and what he’s seeing as a problem from coaches.
The Warriors’ Stephen Curry was injured on an unnecessary play according to Thorpe.
Would the Grizzlies roll in a first-round matchup against the Timberwolves?
Playing NBA defense is like playing blackjack.
RECENT BRING IT IN EPISODES:
March 14, 2022 Save a timeout
March 11, 2022 Let's not overreact...
March 7, 2022 Sportwashing and the NBA
March 4, 2022 Time is running out...Part II
March 4, 2022 Time is running out...Part I
Create your profile
Only paid subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to sign in.