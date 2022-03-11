BRING IT IN: Let's not overreact...
TrueHoop’s David Thorpe and Jarod Hector discuss:
Nets vs. 76ers. The beatdown by the Nets, David says, had little to do with Ben Simmons and everything to do with James Harden.
Warriors vs. Nuggets. Good win by Golden State but Jarod says let’s not overreact.
Nikola Jokic is the “right kind of superstar” according to some. Why we need to be careful with that label.
Young point guards in the NBA. Jarod asks Coach Thorpe what would happen if we swapped Ja Morant for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander? Thorpe’s answer might surprise you…
A little love for Coach Pop and the Phoenix Suns.
TrueHoop’s updated title bus.
