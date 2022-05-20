Blowouts in the conference finals and the draft combine

TrueHoop’s Jarod Hector, and David Thorpe discuss:

The Celtics destroyed the Heat in game 2 of the conference finals. David Thorpe thinks they are the best team in the league and Jarod agrees. Is this the Celtics year?

Jarod appreciates the visceral way that weaknesses get exposed in the playoffs. David breaks it down from a player perspective. How does he coach his players to exploit weaknesses in their opponents?

The Warriors enforced the “Luka Rules” in game one. Can that continue for the series? David thinks so, but also says the Mavericks and Coach Jason Kidd can scheme up some things.

The Draft Combine is currently underway in Chicago. Our Henry Abbott is there. What’s really going on in the Chi?