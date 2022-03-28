Being a target of the defense

Today, TrueHoop’s Henry Abbott and David Thorpe did not discuss Will Smith and Chris Rock. Instead, they discuss:

The Miami Heat have lost four in a row and have been ineffective on defense, where Tyler Herro and Duncan Robinson are common targets. Does being targeted on defense mean you’re a bad defender?

Kevin Durant played the entire second half on the second night of a back-to-back. Who is in charge of delivering the Nets to April ready to contend?

The Lakers blew a game against the Pelicans, their likely play-in opponent. Seeing Brandon Ingram play has David wondering what could have been.