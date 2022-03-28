Being a target of the defense
Today, TrueHoop’s Henry Abbott and David Thorpe did not discuss Will Smith and Chris Rock. Instead, they discuss:
The Miami Heat have lost four in a row and have been ineffective on defense, where Tyler Herro and Duncan Robinson are common targets. Does being targeted on defense mean you’re a bad defender?
Kevin Durant played the entire second half on the second night of a back-to-back. Who is in charge of delivering the Nets to April ready to contend?
The Lakers blew a game against the Pelicans, their likely play-in opponent. Seeing Brandon Ingram play has David wondering what could have been.
The NCAA tournament produces a certain kind of magic—everyone rooted for St. Peter’s!—that the NBA isn’t designed to produce.
