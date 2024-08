The TrueHoop podcast is on Spotify, Apple, and right here.

On today's episode Jarod Hector and David Thorpe discuss:

Team USA vs. Team Serbia for a place in the gold medal game. Does Nikola Jokić’s Serbian team have a path to victory?

Team Canada had a disappointing Olympic tournament and David has a theory.

Should Jamal Murray's poor Olympic play worry the Denver Nuggets?