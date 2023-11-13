Are the Timberwolves for real?

Search the word “TrueHoop” on Apple, Spotify, or anywhere you listen. On today's TrueHoop Podcast Jarod Hector and David Thorpe discuss:

The Timberwolves have the NBA’s best defense and have beaten the Celtics, Nuggets, and Warriors. Are they contenders?

The Rockets were at or near the bottom of the league last year in every relevant metric. They're more competent this season. What's working for them?

Is it panic time for the Clippers and Suns?