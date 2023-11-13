Are the Timberwolves for real?

PODCAST: Assessing the team with the NBA's best defense

Jarod Hector
Nov 13, 2023
On today's TrueHoop Podcast Jarod Hector and David Thorpe discuss:

  • The Timberwolves have the NBA’s best defense and have beaten the Celtics, Nuggets, and Warriors. Are they contenders?

  • The Rockets were at or near the bottom of the league last year in every relevant metric. They're more competent this season. What's working for them?

  • Is it panic time for the Clippers and Suns?

  • What’s wrong with the Grizzlies?

