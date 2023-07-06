Jul 6 • 58M
Are the Raptors going to trade Pascal Siakam?
PODCAST: David has notes on some players in Summer League
Episode details
On today’s podcast Jarod Hector and David Thorpe discuss:
Remaining free agents on the board and the latest Damian Lillard and James Harden news
David believes the Raptors will trade Pascal Siakam, but to who and for what?
David makes a bold proclamation about Kenneth Lofton Jr. and the Memphis Grizzlies
Who has impressed and disappointed David in summer league so far?
