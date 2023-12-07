Are the Pacers Harden's Rockets 2.0?
PODCAST: The NBA's best offense is built around one mega-talented guard
Jarod Hector
and
CoachThorpe
Dec 7, 2023
On today's show Jarod Hector and David Thorpe discuss:

  • "Ask Coach Thorpe" tap into David's big basketball brain by sending questions to truehoop@truehoop.com

  • David's article on Tyrese Haliburton’s Pacers as today’s version of James Harden's Rockets

  • How did the Pacers beat the Celtics? Can they defeat the Bucks?

  • The Bucks' elite offense

  • Lakers vs. Pelicans, which Zion will show up?

  • Top 5 teams right now

Thank you for listening to TrueHoop!

