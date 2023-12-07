LISTEN TO THE TRUEHOOP PODCAST: SPOTIFY, APPLE, HERE or by searching “TrueHoop” anywhere you listen.
On today's show Jarod Hector and David Thorpe discuss:
"Ask Coach Thorpe" tap into David's big basketball brain by sending questions to truehoop@truehoop.com
David's article on Tyrese Haliburton’s Pacers as today’s version of James Harden's Rockets
How did the Pacers beat the Celtics? Can they defeat the Bucks?
The Bucks' elite offense
Lakers vs. Pelicans, which Zion will show up?
Top 5 teams right now
Thank you for listening to TrueHoop!
Are the Pacers Harden's Rockets 2.0?