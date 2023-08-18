Aug 18 • 44M
Are the 76ers heading towards a rebuild?
PODCAST: Ask Coach Thorpe mailbag
Episode details
Comments
On today’s TrueHoop podcast Jarod Hector and David Thorpe discuss:
"Ask Coach Thorpe" mailbag questions tapping into David's big basketball brain. If you want to submit a question email truehoop@truehoop.com
The latest on the James Harden, Joel Embiid and Daryl Morey situation. Are the 76ers headed towards a rebuild?
What the Netflix show "Quarterback" teaches us about the future of the NBA
Subscribe to TrueHoop wherever you listen to podcasts.