Aug 18 • 44M

Are the 76ers heading towards a rebuild?

PODCAST: Ask Coach Thorpe mailbag

 
On today’s TrueHoop podcast Jarod Hector and David Thorpe discuss:

  • "Ask Coach Thorpe" mailbag questions tapping into David's big basketball brain. If you want to submit a question email truehoop@truehoop.com

  • The latest on the James Harden, Joel Embiid and Daryl Morey situation. Are the 76ers headed towards a rebuild?

  • What the Netflix show "Quarterback" teaches us about the future of the NBA

