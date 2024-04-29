Anthony Edwards and the setting Suns

PODCAST: And the Pacers have the Bucks on the ropes
Jarod Hector
and
CoachThorpe
Apr 29, 2024
On today's show Jarod Hector and David Thorpe discuss:

  • The Wolves’ dismantling of the Suns and the ascension of Anthony Edwards. Will he be the best player in the league?

  • Where do the old and expensive Suns go from here?

  • The Pacers have pushed the Bucks to the brink—but David has a warning for the young Pacers.

  • The Clippers and Mavericks are tied after a wild game with insane shotmaking. How does David advise his clients in guarding the best offensive players?

  • Jalen Brunson!

  • Magic and Cavaliers are tied 2-2

  • The Celtics right the ship and lead the Heat 2-1.

  • The Thunder look to sweep the Pelicans.

  • Can the Lakers force a Game 6 against the defending champion Nuggets?

