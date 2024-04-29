Anthony Edwards and the setting Suns

The TrueHoop podcast is on Spotify, Apple, and right here.

On today's show Jarod Hector and David Thorpe discuss:

The Wolves’ dismantling of the Suns and the ascension of Anthony Edwards. Will he be the best player in the league?

Where do the old and expensive Suns go from here?

The Pacers have pushed the Bucks to the brink—but David has a warning for the young Pacers.

The Clippers and Mavericks are tied after a wild game with insane shotmaking. How does David advise his clients in guarding the best offensive players?

Jalen Brunson!

Magic and Cavaliers are tied 2-2

The Celtics right the ship and lead the Heat 2-1.

The Thunder look to sweep the Pelicans.

Can the Lakers force a Game 6 against the defending champion Nuggets?

