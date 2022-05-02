Adjusting in the playoffs
|0:00
|-43:10
Today, TrueHoop’s Jarod Hector and David Thorpe discuss the adjustments teams make as their opponents change in the playoffs:
The Grizzlies and Warriors went down to the wire in an exciting game one. The final play went to Ja Morant for a layup he missed. Very good play call. Was there an option to pass it to Jaren Jackson Jr. for a three?
Draymond Green was assessed a Flagrant 2 foul and ejected, was that the right call by the officials?
In the Celtics vs. Bucks series it seemed like it took the Celtics a while to get used to the physicality. Going forward David thinks they will adjust just fine, but the Bucks can’t be counted out.
Injuries will most likely decide the NBA champion. In the Heat vs. 76ers series both teams are dealing with significant injuries. Could Philly advance with a limited Embiid?
