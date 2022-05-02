Adjusting in the playoffs

Today, TrueHoop’s Jarod Hector and David Thorpe discuss the adjustments teams make as their opponents change in the playoffs:

The Grizzlies and Warriors went down to the wire in an exciting game one. The final play went to Ja Morant for a layup he missed. Very good play call. Was there an option to pass it to Jaren Jackson Jr. for a three?

Draymond Green was assessed a Flagrant 2 foul and ejected, was that the right call by the officials?

In the Celtics vs. Bucks series it seemed like it took the Celtics a while to get used to the physicality. Going forward David thinks they will adjust just fine, but the Bucks can’t be counted out.