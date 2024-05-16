A sliver of worry in Boston

The TrueHoop podcast is on Spotify, Apple, and right here.

On today's show Jarod Hector and David Thorpe discuss:

David's article about Bronny James, who he thinks makes a perfectly good NBA prospect.

The Celtics advance to their third straight Eastern Conference finals, but … is all ok in Boston?

What's next for the Cavaliers?

The Mavericks have the Thunder on the brink of elimination.

How unfair is Nikola Jokić?

Will the Pacers vs. Knicks series go to a Game 7?

Top 5 playoff performers

