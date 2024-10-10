30 NBA Questions: West

The TrueHoop podcast is on Spotify, Apple, and right here.

Last week, David and Jarod addressed questions about every East team in the NBA. The plan was that they’d get to the West on Monday, but Hurricane Milton laughed at that plan (but thankfully did not destroy David’s house—the Thorpe are OK thank goodness). As David and his family try to get a little bit closer to normal, Jarod Hector is joined today by New York Post and SNY sports anchor and the host of "New York Got Game" Dexter Henry. They discuss:

Civilians thinking they can beat professional players

Bronny James

Part II of 30 questions for each NBA team, the Western conference

