Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

30 NBA Questions: West

PODCAST: Special guest Dexter Henry
Jarod Hector
and
Dexter Henry
Oct 10, 2024
Share
Transcript

The TrueHoop podcast is on Spotify, Apple, and right here.

Last week, David and Jarod addressed questions about every East team in the NBA. The plan was that they’d get to the West on Monday, but Hurricane Milton laughed at that plan (but thankfully did not destroy David’s house—the Thorpe are OK thank goodness). As David and his family try to get a little bit closer to normal, Jarod Hector is joined today by New York Post and SNY sports anchor and the host of "New York Got Game" Dexter Henry. They discuss:

  • Civilians thinking they can beat professional players

  • Bronny James

  • Part II of 30 questions for each NBA team, the Western conference

Thank you for listening!

Discussion about this podcast

TrueHoop
TrueHoop
Authors
Dexter Henry
Writes Dexter Henry Subscribe
Jarod Hector
Recent Posts
30 NBA questions: East
  Jarod Hector and CoachThorpe
Karl-Anthony Towns to the Knicks
  Jarod Hector and CoachThorpe
Basketball X Soccer crossover episode
  Jarod Hector
Five players to watch this NBA season
  Jarod Hector and CoachThorpe
Woj retires
  Jarod Hector and CoachThorpe
Trust, vulnerability, and victory
  Jarod Hector and CoachThorpe
Expensive NBA teams
  Jarod Hector and Henry Abbott