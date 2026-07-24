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George H.'s avatar
George H.
21h

Thank you for explaining betting odds for what they are. Too many stories make it seem like that’s who the gambling companies believe will win rather than what it is, an attractive spread to entice the same amount of bettors on both sides.

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Filip's avatar
Filip
1d

You've written about Lebron's personality in the past - he has no patience for mistakes and young guys, wants attention to detail. It makes sense he likes Maxey, Brown, even VJ. We'll see about Embiid.

It's the main reason I thought Giannis might be appealing but that team just isn't good enough.

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