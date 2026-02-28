Discussion about this post

MO
2d

Great to compile all this in one place - Thanks

Willy from Philly ButNotReally
2d

THANK YOU Henry! It wasn't the Epstein stuff that got me to subscribe, but it was definitely some of this that made sure I subscribed when I could finally afford to. Henry, this should definitely be a book, and it needs to be optioned for TV. Also, is there any way to do gift articles? Because oooooffff, I've got some conspiracy-minded relatives that would love this stuff, but they're not going to read it, no matter HOW much I tell them it's not just a basketball blog.

