At TrueHoop we’re many years into exploring the many connections between Apollo Global and interesting entities like the CIA, Jeffrey Epstein, and the NBA.

One of the most direct connections between Apollo and the NBA is Josh Harris, the billionaire investor who made his money at Apollo. Along with Blackstone’s David Blitzer, Josh Harris formed Harris Blitzer Sports and Entertainment, whose portfolio includes the Philadelphia 76ers, New Jersey Devils, and the Prudential Center in Newark. Harris and Blitzer also own the NFL’s Washington Commanders and significant portions of the premiership team Crystal Palace.

In 2021 Apollo Global hired the Dechert Law Firm to investigate Jeffrey Epstein’s relationship with Apollo Global founder Leon Black. (There’s an in-depth TrueHoop post assessing the quality of that investigation.) Some findings:

Dechert “has seen no evidence of Epstein or any Epstein Entity having any relationship with Apollo or any Apollo-managed fund.”

“Dechert has seen no evidence of any other Apollo executive ever retaining Epstein for his services.”

And in 2026 a spokesperson for Josh Harris reportedly said:

“Josh Harris never had an independent relationship with Jeffrey Epstein. Harris sought to prevent Epstein’s attempts to develop a corporate relationship with Apollo. As these emails indicate, Harris sought to avoid meeting with Epstein, canceling meetings and having others return his calls.” A spokesperson for Josh Harris in 2026

Millions of newly released Epstein files from the Department of Justice offer new ways to dig into those claims.

I just read them all, and here’s what I found.