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Jakob Eich's avatar
Jakob Eich
2d

Great analysis! Ive been wondering for years why it was a foregone conclusion players like Harden or Embiid would get the 5 years super max after they've turnt 30. Year 1, okay, year 5, yowza... Harden, eg, hasn't aged poorly, but he hasn't been near his prime years.

KD is another great example. His stats have still been great and max worthy, but he doesnt affect games in the same way anymore. Maybe also defensively, although I don't have his data for that. With GSW he was great defensively on top of his offensive production.

Bill Simmons often says, as players get older, they go from "Great every game" to "great once a week". All the aches and pains add up. And I think it takes a toll mentally, the physiotherapy, the competition year in and year out. I still play in a regular men's league at 38 years old. When you see 20 year olds run and jump, its demoralizing 😅

Tommy Haas, a former tennis pro, once said towards the end of his career. "When I was younger, I played tennis for 5h and maybe stretched a little. Now, I Stretch and strengthen 5h to play 1h of tennis." I think this sums it up.

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Austin Cornilles's avatar
Austin Cornilles
2dEdited

I remember not too long ago when the late 20s/early 30s was considered the prime of a players’ career. Maybe it was all perception and not backed by data. Now, it seems like 30 is increasingly an age where you want to start to think about moving on from a player, and this seems to be across many sports now. Great article!

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