BY DAVID THORPE

Karl-Anthony Towns, known for his offense, made waves by effectively guarding former MVP Nikola Jokic in Minnesota’s second-round win over the Nuggets. As a Knick, he’ll be expected to replace elite defenders Isaiah Hartenstein, who is now on the Thunder, and Mitchell Robinson, who is injured. MATTHEW STOCKMAN/GETTY IMAGES

Over the weekend news broke of an almost-complete deal to send center Karl-Anthony Towns to the New York Knicks in exchange for Julius Randle, Donte DiVincenzo, and a top-13 protected 2025 draft pick.

Below is an edited transcript of a conversation between David, Jarod, and Henry Abbott, digging into this news from the Knicks’ point of view. Topics include: