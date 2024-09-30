The Celtics aren’t sweating
What Karl-Anthony Towns does for the Knicks
BY DAVID THORPE
Over the weekend news broke of an almost-complete deal to send center Karl-Anthony Towns to the New York Knicks in exchange for Julius Randle, Donte DiVincenzo, and a top-13 protected 2025 draft pick.
Listen to David Thorpe and Jarod Hector discuss the deal on the TrueHoop podcast.
Read David’s thoughts about how this trade affects the Wolves.
Below is an edited transcript of a conversation between David, Jarod, and Henry Abbott, digging into this news from the Knicks’ point of view. Topics include:
The Knicks’ outlook after the trade.
The Knicks won’t be as good on defense, will they be better on offense?
Do you know how few playoff series Tom Thibodeau teams have ever won?
How the Knicks match up with the Celtics now.
