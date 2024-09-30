BY DAVID THORPE

Julius Randle, the heart and soul of the Knicks, seemed right at home in the Big Apple. Now he’ll play in Minnesota. ROY ROCHLIN/GETTY IMAGES/EMPIRE STATE REALTY TRUST

Over the weekend news broke of an almost-complete deal to send center Karl-Anthony Towns to the New York Knicks in exchange for Julius Randle, Donte DiVincenzo, and a top-13 protected 2025 draft pick.

Listen to David Thorpe and Jarod Hector discuss the deal on the TrueHoop podcast.

Below is an edited transcript of a conversation between David, Jarod, and Henry Abbott, digging into this news from Minnesota’s point of view. Topics include: