BY HENRY ABBOTT

One of the few people who worked with Jeffrey Epstein and would talk publicly about it, Steve Hoffenberg was found dead last week. MELISSA BUNNI ELIAN/THE WASHINGTON POST/GETTY IMAGES

Authorities needed dental records to confirm the body rotting in the Derby, Connecticut, apartment belonged to Steve Hoffenberg. Upon its discovery on August 23, one police officer told the media it looked like the corpse had been there about a week; yet nearly a month had passed since Jeffrey Epstein’s one-time business partner had Tweeted anything, and he often tweeted five or more times a day.

Photos of his apartment’s shabby exterior seemed to affirm a morality tale: Once Hoffenberg wore expensive suits, traveled by private jet, and almost purchased Pan Am Airlines and the New York Post. But he also mentored Jeffrey Epstein, swindled investors, and that’s what you get.

After nearly two decades in prison, Hoffenberg had led a strange final chapter in which he spent a lot of time talking about Epstein. He appeared in articles and documentaries, always butting up against the same conundrum. Why would anyone believe a man who has been described in major media publications as a “swindler?”

I launched TrueHoop’s deep dive into connections between Epstein, Apollo Global, and the NBA on February 23, 2021, out of genuine concern that my profession commingled with one of the world’s most terrible criminals. On March 2, I emailed Hoffenberg. Yes, he had credibility red flags, but on the other hand, few people were in the room for key moments of Epstein’s business life—and almost none of them talk to reporters.

I sent him the articles we had already published and asked if we could talk. He got back to me quickly—full of enthusiasm, encouragement, and insight.

He had a way of talking like Yoda. “So far,” he emailed after first hearing from me, “the story details are very serious about the misconduct that is illegal.”

Hoffenberg told me that Epstein’s sexual crimes had distracted people from his business, which involved far more people than was commonly understood. A phrase Hoffenberg used repeatedly: “Epstein and his large group.”

The last four words were his big reveal. The major motif of Hoffenberg’s message was that there were people out there, largely overlooked, still holding the bag.

Hoffenberg hoped the whole story would someday be told. He said that he had talked to prosecutors and investigators in multiple jurisdictions, and that they knew a ton about these vast financial crimes.

“The question,” he said, “is what will they do about it?”

Hoffenberg knew hundreds of high-impact secrets. He could rattle off great series of names. He was in the room for scores of Epstein conversations and meetings. One topic that really fired him up was arms dealing, which he said was largely “covered up.” He said it was part of Epstein’s story specifically—and high-level American business generally.

Vicky Ward, writing in Rolling Stone, reports the story of how Hoffenberg met Epstein in an arms-dealing milieu:

Hoffenberg told me that in the 1980s, after Epstein left Bear Sterns in ignominious circumstances, Epstein was trained in moving money off-shore and that a mentor of Epstein’s was someone Hoffenberg knew: a British defense contractor, who died in 2011, named Douglas Leese. Hoffenberg claimed that Leese was an arms dealer. (Leese’s son Julian says that is not true.) But the U.K. parliamentary record does mention Leese in reference to the El Yammamah arms deal of the early 1980s. I remember distinctly that in our first meeting Hoffenberg told me that Leese was pivotal in understanding Jeffrey’s MO, because Leese had introduced him not only to aristocratic Europeans (who Epstein subsequently fleeced) but to all sorts of people in the arms business — including the late Turkish-born businessman Adnan Kashoggi — and, allegedly, the late media mogul Robert Maxwell.

Hoffenberg told me that, at Epstein’s request, he met personally with Khashoggi, a noted arms dealer, in England and liked him very much. As someone constantly being investigated by the SEC, Hoffenberg says, he declined to do business with him, lest he invite further scrutiny by tweaking national security concerns. Hoffenberg said that he witnessed Maxwell and Khashoggi mentoring Epstein on the behind-the-scenes workings of what ultimately became the British Aerospace Al Yamamah deal, reported at the time as the biggest transaction in human history.

A central Epstein question is how he earned his fortune. Hoffenberg made it simple, with a narrative that roughly fits what others have reported: Epstein first made the bulk of his money from Robert Maxwell; then from Hoffenberg’s Towers Financial; then from the founder of L Brands (e.g., Bath and Body Works, Victoria’s Secret) Leslie Wexner; and finally from the founder of Apollo Global, Leon Black.

Apollo Global is the NBA’s most important source of cash, one of its highest-ranking executives was Adam Silver’s college roommate at Duke. Hoffenberg points out that almost no one seems to believe the given explanation: Apollo’s founder and longtime leader, Leon Black, funded Epstein in exchange for tax advice.

Those were the lead players, but with a salesman’s flair, Hoffenberg suggested there were others:

“It’s gigantically deep. These are the largest crimes in American history, and it hasn’t been exposed yet. I believe it’s going to get very deeply exposed. I don’t see how they can not expose it. You’re on the tip of the iceberg. Is that where you want to be?”

As Hoffenberg spoke, I typed. Here are some notes verbatim:

Death, sex, politicians, world leaders A deep dark mystery Exposing this mystery with all these mega rich This need to tell the story is amazing

And:

They were interesting people Very interesting Fascinating Arms dealers Money launderers Criminals Financial experts Doing mega deals Arms deals paperwork is never transparent You gotta get inside

Hoffenberg followed Ghislaine Maxwell’s trial obsessively, and tweeted about it endlessly. His last day on social media featured stories about Maxwell being moved to a Florida prison, as well as news stories about Epstein-affiliated figures like Prince Andrew and Donald Trump.

Hoffenberg had specific suggestions about how a journalist or a prosecutor might dig in:

Identify the owners of the airplanes used for intelligence-related activities, especially in Iran-Contra and (as detailed in Congressional hearings and a report) cocaine shipments. I got the feeling Hoffenberg knew these names and wanted the public to know them, too.

Ghislaine Maxwell’s arrest documents, he pointed out, state she had assets of at least $20 million. Noting that a lot of the money in Epstein’s sphere is difficult-to-impossible to pin down, Hoffenberg suggested Ghislaine’s riches might be an exception, and worth investigators’ time.

Hoffenberg kept a close eye on the various legal proceedings that followed Epstein’s death. To Hoffenberg, a pivotal issue was whether investigators could secure the cooperation of Epstein’s longtime attorney Darren Indyke; Indyke, Hoffenberg claimed, could expose many powerful people.

The notion that Epstein was part of a much larger criminal conspiracy is easy to believe; making such a case credibly reportable is harder. And that was the problem with Hoffenberg—it’s a task that requires a ton of earned trust. He couldn’t provide the credibility to match his one-of-a-kind insight.

However, he did have ideas about how he could profit from our interaction. He suggested TrueHoop partner with a deep-pocketed entity like Netflix or The New York Times. He sketched out ways it would be reasonable, he said, for him to get paid. Then, said the noted conman, he’d really tell me everything about his years working closely with Epstein.

There were long reports that Hoffenberg was in ill health. A 2019 Washington Post story quoted him from a Stamford hospital bed, where he was awaiting surgery. Once, as we spoke in 2021, it seemed like a nurse was there, tending to him. Reportedly, he was recently struggling to recover from a COVID infection.

At the time of his death, Hoffenberg’s goal of exposing Epstein’s web of conspirators remained unresolved.

Thank you for reading TrueHoop!