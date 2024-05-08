BY DAVID THORPE

The Knicks’ trio of former Villanova Wildcats combined for 92 points against the Pacers in Game 1. SARAH STIER/GETTY IMAGES

The conference semifinals are in full swing. Thankfully, one game actually remained competitive to the final buzzer.

As I wrote last week, shorthanded or not, it’s hard to picture the Celtics stumbling against the Cavs, and they dominated the series opener.

But the other two series feel much tighter, even with the Thunder pulling away from the Mavericks for an easy Game 1 win. If history has proven anything, it’s that Luka Dončić rarely has two bad games in a row—and we still have no idea how losing a game might affect the Thunder.

The Knicks flop more than any team in the playoffs. I wish I had an intern who just kept track of every time a player fell to the ground after contact. I’d bet the “tough as fuck” Knicks would rout the field—but they’re also a freight train led by the little engine that can.

The Pacers need Tyrese Haliburton in All-NBA form, but that’s looking less likely after his six-point effort in Game 1. Without him, tiring out the Knicks is the Pacers’ best hope for winning the series.

Let’s dig into all three series, beginning with the rigmarole that unfolded at Madison Square Garden.

(2) Knicks vs. (6) Pacers

Rarely do I spotlight poor officiating, but Monday night’s games were the first time I’d really noticed a significant shift from the regular season. Huge swathes of this Knicks-Pacers game felt suspect. The amount of overall physical contact was staggering, and a couple times I commented in our TrueHoop group chat: “The NBA has become the WWE.”