If you stopped watching Game 2 of the Nuggets-Wolves conference semifinal matchup at the halftime buzzer, I understand.

At one point, Reggie Miller commented it seemed like there were seven Wolves playing defense. That’s a fair analysis. The Wolves gave the Nuggets no openings, and by the end of the first half, had reduced the reigning champs to a middle-school AAU team.

Think of the Nuggets’ offense as a jet with two propellers: Nikola Jokić and Jamal Murray. Right now, as one engine is sputtering the other must fend off a tornadic onslaught of defenders.

Murray, clearly limited by his lingering calf injury, lacked his typical explosiveness and lift. That left Jokić with too much work, as the creator of all of the Nuggets’ scoring opportunities. It resulted in his looking rattled for the first time that I remember. Neither Murray nor Jokić looked confident in Game 2 against the Wolves’ swarming defense, which gummed everything up with collective speed and length. The frustration boiled over to the point that Murray impetuously tossed a heat pack into live play.

The Nuggets, heading to Minneapolis down two games, now teeter on the precipice. Can the Nuggets get their mojo back?

After watching Game 2, it seems clear that if Murray can’t be himself, Nuggets head coach Michael Malone and his staff must come up with a new way for Jokić to get easy buckets. The default has been for the Wolves to find Jokić early, and then he tends to dribble into the teeth of the defense. That’s when he looked rattled, and most vulnerable to the Wolves’ speed and length. How can the Nuggets get Jokić the ball where he can catch and read without dribbling? My first thought: actions that allow Jokić to slip screens and go back door when the Wolves over-extend to deny him the ball. It’d be a way to use the Wolves’ aggression against them.

The Nuggets are also in desperate need of an efficient, reliable action that forces the Wolves to change up their defense. Maybe that’s Jokić around the rim; maybe it’s Michael Porter Jr. scoring off pin-downs. If Murray’s shaky health means Mike Conley is no longer the Wolves’ defensive soft spot, maybe attacking Karl-Anthony Towns will work. Either way, the Nuggets will have to figure out a counter in Game 3, or they’ll find themselves in an inescapable nosedive.

Here’s a look at what hasn’t been working:

Stifling the stars

It’s human nature to relax after a success. In Game 2, the surprisingly casual Nuggets looked like they expected the Wolves to beat themselves. Murray is battling (13 rebounds in Game 2), but his body appears to be failing him. Without Jokić and Murray playing at optimal form, the Nuggets have no chance to win this series.

In two games, Murray has struggled to create anything, logging just nine total field goals. And it’s not just Conley, Anthony Edwards, and Nickeil Alexander-Walker suffocating him at the point of attack. The Wolves’ bevy of long, mobile, switchable bigs—Towns, Rudy Gobert, Naz Reid, and Kyle Anderson—has also choked out the Murray-Jokić pick-and-roll.

So far, the Wolves have cut both heads off the two-headed snake. The Nuggets are unable to rely on Murray isolation actions or the Jokić pick-and-roll because the Wolves’ bigs can switch everything; active hands fill every passing lane.

The solution has eluded Malone, whose head had to be seconds away from exploding in Game 2. Malone is and always has been a panicky coach, but when he blew up in the first quarter that panic bled into his team. They recovered better than he did, and that’s the problem: Malone was unable to find a way to be competitive.

This series has revealed that the Nuggets might have benefited from favorable matchups last year. Malone had no answer in this game, and his inability to find a solution likely had more to do with his inability to calm himself.

It’s obvious that the Nuggets believed this series would be easier, but autopilot without working engines guarantees the plane will crash. That’s why it’s so hard to repeat and only the greatest coaches—Phil Jackson, Erik Spoelstra, and Steve Kerr most recently—accomplish that feat. Maybe Malone will join that group this summer, but Game 2 gave me little confidence.

The Gobert curveball

How much more often could teams rest their stars and win? We’ve been talking about it at TrueHoop for more than a decade. Gobert’s absence meant that a fresh-as-a-daisy Naz Reid got to race all over the court making trouble for the champions. Gobert’s day off might make him better, thanks to the magic of rest, in Game 3.

Gobert was masterful in Game 1, playing cat-and-mouse all game with Jokić. Clearly, Gobert’s focus was to take away higher-percentage lob dunks for Aaron Gordon and Michael Porter Jr. by making Jokić score. He baited Jokić by showing early, forcing either a hurried shot or a lob with so much arc, traveling so slowly, that Gobert had time to meet it at the far end of its trajectory.

Thus, the chess match begins between one of the best paint defenders in NBA history and one of its greatest offensive giants. Joker no doubt had a counter planned for Game 2, but the Wolves threw the Nuggets a knee-buckling curveball.

That curve kept the Nuggets on their heels all game. Instead of ramping up their intensity, they looked like the expected things to be easier. They were looking for a fastball, but curveballs are especially effective when the fastball is good.

On Friday, the Nuggets will have to be ready for both.

All the Wolves’ bigs are either tall, long, or can move their feet. Without Gobert, the Wolves came out more aggressive at the point of attack. Recently crowned Sixth Man of the Year Reid, somehow overlooked by the entire league coming out of LSU, irked Jokić and thwarted Murray on switches.

But the entire team defends, as Conley put it last night, “on a string.” They know how to use their speed on the perimeter and their size inside to overwhelm the Nuggets. Wolves defenders lean on everyone and body up ball-handlers, taking advantage of the fact that the referees permitted a lot of contact.

The Nuggets are too good to fold, but now they’ll be reviewing their Game 1 adjustments with the added fear that the Wolves might be harder to solve with Gobert off the court. My guess is that Jokić would eventually solve Gobert’s defensive approach, but now he has even more to worry about.

Can the Nuggets recover?

It’s not as if the Nuggets are overlooking opportunities so much as they’ve run into a juggernaut. Edwards, so special downhill, has been sublime. KAT is moving fluidly and scoring with ease. Jaden McDaniels and NAW are playing both ends with unbridled confidence. The Wolves haven’t lost a game yet in these playoffs. It’s a bad situation for Denver.

