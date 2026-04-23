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Henry Abbott and David Thorpe talk playoffs and tanking

Victor's face, Charles Barkley, young players shining in the playoffs, and the draft
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Henry Abbott and CoachThorpe
Apr 23, 2026

Thank you Shannon Herrera, Charles Schulien, RD, and many others for tuning into my live video with CoachThorpe! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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