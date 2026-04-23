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Henry Abbott and David Thorpe talk playoffs and tanking
Victor's face, Charles Barkley, young players shining in the playoffs, and the draft
Apr 23, 2026
TrueHoop
Award-winning hard truths about the NBA since 2005.Award-winning hard truths about the NBA since 2005.
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