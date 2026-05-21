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Conference finals live video

David Thorpe and Henry Abbott talk Thunder, Spurs, Knicks, and Cavs
Henry Abbott's avatar
CoachThorpe's avatar
Henry Abbott and CoachThorpe
May 21, 2026

I am alleging that Game 1 of the Western conference finals is the best game I’ve ever seen. These days, the basketball is sweet. David and I dig into:

  • Guarding Victor Wembanyama

  • How Shai Gilgeous-Alexander talks

  • The Spurs starters have mostly played 80+ minutes already, in contrast Alex Caruso is at 57

  • If De’Aaron Fox had played in Game 1, would the Spurs have been worse?

  • Why it’s wrong to consider these defenders “chaotic”

  • The many missed calls

  • James Harden has the Cavs’ best plus/minus in the playoffs

  • David: not a huge fan of Dennis Schröder

Injuries remain at a frightening level. If you made a team of players who have missed playoff time to injury, they might win the title. This is far from an exhaustive list:

  • Jalen Williams

  • De’Aaron Fox

  • Dylan Harper

  • maybe Ajay Mitchell

  • O.G. Anunoby

  • Anthony Edwards

  • Luka Dončić

  • Donte DiVincenzo

  • Ayo Dosunmu

  • Jayson Tatum

  • Austin Reaves

  • Aaron Gordon

  • Peyton Watson

  • Kevin Durant

  • Brandon Ingram

  • Immanuel Quickley

  • Bam Adebayo

That’s on top of the players who were injured before the playoffs, who include:

  • Giannis Antetokounmpo

  • Tyrese Haliburton

  • Jimmy Butler

  • Kyrie Irving

  • Cooper Flagg

  • Fred VanVleet

  • Steven Adams

  • Zion Williamson

  • Damian Lillard

  • Trae Young

  • Anthony Davis

  • Brandon Miller

  • Michael Porter Jr.

  • Josh Giddey

  • Ja Morant

  • Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

  • Tyler Herro

  • Walker Kessler

Thanks for tuning in!

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