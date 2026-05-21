Conference finals live video

I am alleging that Game 1 of the Western conference finals is the best game I’ve ever seen. These days, the basketball is sweet. David and I dig into:

Guarding Victor Wembanyama

How Shai Gilgeous-Alexander talks

The Spurs starters have mostly played 80+ minutes already, in contrast Alex Caruso is at 57

If De’Aaron Fox had played in Game 1, would the Spurs have been worse?

Why it’s wrong to consider these defenders “chaotic”

The many missed calls

James Harden has the Cavs’ best plus/minus in the playoffs

David: not a huge fan of Dennis Schröder

Injuries remain at a frightening level. If you made a team of players who have missed playoff time to injury, they might win the title. This is far from an exhaustive list:

Jalen Williams

De’Aaron Fox

Dylan Harper

maybe Ajay Mitchell

O.G. Anunoby

Anthony Edwards

Luka Dončić

Donte DiVincenzo

Ayo Dosunmu

Jayson Tatum

Austin Reaves

Aaron Gordon

Peyton Watson

Kevin Durant

Brandon Ingram

Immanuel Quickley

Bam Adebayo

That’s on top of the players who were injured before the playoffs, who include:

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Tyrese Haliburton

Jimmy Butler

Kyrie Irving

Cooper Flagg

Fred VanVleet

Steven Adams

Zion Williamson

Damian Lillard

Trae Young

Anthony Davis

Brandon Miller

Michael Porter Jr.

Josh Giddey

Ja Morant

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

Tyler Herro

Walker Kessler

Thanks for tuning in!