Conference finals live video

I am alleging that Game 1 of the Western conference finals is the best game I’ve ever seen. These days, the basketball is sweet. David and I dig into:
Guarding Victor Wembanyama
How Shai Gilgeous-Alexander talks
The Spurs starters have mostly played 80+ minutes already, in contrast Alex Caruso is at 57
If De’Aaron Fox had played in Game 1, would the Spurs have been worse?
Why it’s wrong to consider these defenders “chaotic”
The many missed calls
James Harden has the Cavs’ best plus/minus in the playoffs
David: not a huge fan of Dennis Schröder
Injuries remain at a frightening level. If you made a team of players who have missed playoff time to injury, they might win the title. This is far from an exhaustive list:
Jalen Williams
De’Aaron Fox
Dylan Harper
maybe Ajay Mitchell
O.G. Anunoby
Anthony Edwards
Luka Dončić
Donte DiVincenzo
Ayo Dosunmu
Jayson Tatum
Austin Reaves
Aaron Gordon
Peyton Watson
Kevin Durant
Brandon Ingram
Immanuel Quickley
Bam Adebayo
That’s on top of the players who were injured before the playoffs, who include:
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Tyrese Haliburton
Jimmy Butler
Kyrie Irving
Cooper Flagg
Fred VanVleet
Steven Adams
Zion Williamson
Damian Lillard
Trae Young
Anthony Davis
Brandon Miller
Michael Porter Jr.
Josh Giddey
Ja Morant
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
Tyler Herro
Walker Kessler
Thanks for tuning in!