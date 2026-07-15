We had a plan for today’s show, but things don’t always happen that way. What happened instead was super honest and full of love. Would love to hear your thoughts.
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
Generate transcript
A transcript unlocks clips, previews, and editing.
Live with Henry Abbott and David Thorpe
The heart of basketball
Jul 15, 2026
TrueHoop
Award-winning hard truths about the NBA since 2005.Award-winning hard truths about the NBA since 2005.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes