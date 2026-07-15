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Live with Henry Abbott and David Thorpe

The heart of basketball
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CoachThorpe's avatar
Henry Abbott and CoachThorpe
Jul 15, 2026

We had a plan for today’s show, but things don’t always happen that way. What happened instead was super honest and full of love. Would love to hear your thoughts.

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