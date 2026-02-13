On Valentine’s Day, NBA commissioner Adam Silver will do something he almost never does: take questions from the press. We have a backlog! Here’s my list of suggested questions for NBA media friends who will be in attendance.

MR. LEONSIS

The Epstein files include many NBA names, and what appears to be a child’s journal, written in code. Decoded it says: “I think I’m going to break! Why would they all allow Mr. Leonsis wait this long? Why would he bring a friend and make a video? I am so broken and the procedure was so painful and blood all over the sheets. I cant play this ‘game’ anymore. I have to ask Ghislaine for help.” What has the NBA done to investigate?

CASEY WASSERMAN

The Epstein files revealed profound and embarrassing emails between Casey Wasserman and Ghislaine Maxwell, which reportedly inspired clients like Abby Wambach, Chappell Roan, Sylvan Esso, and the Dropkick Murphys to sever ties with Wasserman’s agency. Would you advise Wasserman clients like Brittney Griner, Evan Mobley, and Jewel Loyd to consider new representation?

JOSH HARRIS

The 76ers billionaire appears more than 500 times in the Epstein files, including discussing a meeting with Epstein and Bill Gates after which Epstein emailed Harris to ask if he had fun. In 2014, Jeffrey Epstein emailed Leon Black’s executive assistant, Melanie Spinella, that he was arranging for Josh Harris to pay Spinella $2.4 million. What can you tell us about that email?

TRAFFICKING

Does the NBA have a stance or policy or protocols in place to combat sex trafficking among wealthy elites?

More than 100 players are currently on the injured list. Only two of the top ten highest-paid players are active right now. Five of the NBA’s top-ten salaried stars are out for the season. Asked about injuries in June you said “it’s not clear it’s the number of games.” The GM of the NBA’s best team, Sam Presti, then said “I think the one thing we have to do is get away from the defensive nature of trying to convince people, players and teams that there’s no connection between the loads and the injuries. I think it’s — we’re kind of bordering on a level of like, it’s almost insulting.” What is your current understanding of the connection between playing NBA games and getting hurt?

CHAUNCEY BILLUPS

The Blazers’ current head coach is not at work, having been charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering. The indictment alleges that he drew wealthy people into a poker game rigged by mob-affiliated criminals—and shared in the winnings. He also evidently provided a mob-affiliated gambler with private lineup information. The investigation mentions three other NBA figures. A New York Congresswoman recently said that “when the NBA fails to protect the integrity of the game, Congress will step in.” Do you expect that to happen?

SPORTS GAMBLING

You wrote an op-ed in 2014 that played a critical role in legalizing sports betting in the U.S. You argued that gambling on phones and the like should be legalized. But you also wrote that “One of my most important responsibilities as commissioner of the N.B.A. is to protect the integrity of professional basketball and preserve public confidence in the league and our sport.” YouGov recently found that 65 percent of Americans now think some athletes are altering their play to influence the outcomes of bets. What has gone wrong and what should we do differently?

DRUG TESTING

How did it come about that article XXXIII of the CBA says that if NBA players skip offseason drug testing, they can simply pay a few thousand dollars, and take the test days later?

TIMOTHY LEIWEKE

Tim Leiweke is someone you know well, a long-time NBA executive, who ran the parent company of the Toronto Raptors, and Anschutz which owned a chunk of the Lakers and developed what was the the Staples Center. With Irving Azoff, Leiweke founded Oakview Group, which has developed several stadiums. But Leiweke was indicted for bid rigging a project that cost the University of Texas hundreds of millions. He faced up to ten years in prison, if convicted. Do you agree with President Trump’s decision to pardon Leiweke?

PAUL WEISS

The method that the NBA uses to investigate high-level allegations of wrongdoing is generally to contract with outside law firms. But the Epstein investigation shows that the powerful go to great lengths to gain influence over such firms. Brad Karp resigned as chairman of Paul Weiss last week because of his extensive presence in the Epstein files. Are you confident that outside law firms can provide fair and objective advice?

JARED KUSHNER

You are on record as good friends with Jared Kushner. How, if at all, is that relationship useful to the NBA?

ROBERT PERA

There are photos and videos of equipment from Robert Pera’s company playing a vital role on the front lines of Russia’s assault on Ukraine, in apparent violation of sanctions. Does the NBA plan to investigate?

