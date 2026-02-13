Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Willy from Philly ButNotReally's avatar
Willy from Philly ButNotReally
4h

I'd love to see what other questions didn't make this list, Henry. Surprised there's nothing here about Malik Beasley or KL2 Aspire.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Henry Abbott
Terry K. Cargill's avatar
Terry K. Cargill
4h

Good list of questions!

I’m with Willy—how many did you throw out to get down to these?

Reply
Share
1 reply by Henry Abbott
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 TrueHoop Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture