There are sanctions against American companies supplying military technology to Russia—and yet you can see, on multiple videos, many examples of Ubiquiti technology on the Russian front lines of the Ukraine war. It’s critical to Russia’s drone attacks on Ukraine, many of which have been identified as war crimes.

As Pablo Torre and Hunterbrook Media’s Sam Koppelman discuss, this really could land Ubiquiti and its founder in trouble with the federal government. Ubiquiti’s founder, of course, is Grizzlies billionaire Robert Pera, who has been in trouble for evading sanctions before.

Will they get in trouble again?

Perhaps. But as Pablo and Sam discuss that possibility, something else popped into my head. The maddest the NBA has ever been at me—just rageful, spitting mad, in the case of one executive—was when I spilled the beans about Jared Kushner’s brother Josh investing in an NBA team in 2019.

Of course, that team was Robert Pera’s Memphis Grizzlies.

So Jared Kushner’s friend is Adam Silver, his wife is Ivanka Trump, his father-in-law is Donald Trump, and his brother is Robert Pera’s business partner Josh.

As the federal government considers whether or not it wants to hurt one of the richest owners in sports, Pera would seem to have wonderful natural allies in place. How fortuitous!

Most importantly, watch and/or listen to this incredible podcast from Pablo Torre Finds Out and Hunterbrook Media. It’s thrillingly good and important work.

