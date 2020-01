J. Cole, Chris Tucker, Destin Christopher Tucker, Joshua Kushner, Karlie Kloss, Beena Patel, and Hasan Minhaj at last month’s All-Star Game in Charlotte. (Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty)

By Henry Abbott

Jared Kushner’s brother, Joshua, has purchased less than five percent of the Memphis Grizzlies, the NBA and the Grizzlies confirmed.

To be precise, the way a…