The Warriors poor play. David says offense is the team's problem, which is leading to bad defense. He wrote an article about it.

Kevin Durant says he is happy playing basketball despite the Nets’ poor record and he likes playing with his teammates.

When teams go small, the Bucks go big.

Too early All-NBA selections and the top 5 NBA teams right now.

Listen right here or subscribe to the TrueHoop feed through your favorite podcast player.

And while we have you: yesterday we posted the audio version of our latest TrueHoop Tactics episode, with a focus on Drop Coverage.