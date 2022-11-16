Our podcast, long known as BRING IT IN, is now called TrueHoop, and the latest episode of TrueHoop Tactics was just posted right here.

We are pleased to announce a partnership with GeminiXIII, which means the show is on a new platform. Don’t worry: If you are subscribed to BRING IT IN through iTunes or Spotify or any similar player, you don’t need to do a thing—you should now be getting the new shows in your feed automatically. (Or at least it should be! Respond to this email and let us know if you are having trouble.) If you would like to subscribe through a podcast player, it’s a cinch to sign up for the TrueHoop podcast wherever you listen. Otherwise, we will continue to share the episodes to our subscribers here, of course.

Thank you for listening.