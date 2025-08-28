David Thorpe has been asking hard questions for contenders, almost contenders, and now … the rest of the NBA.
Today we dig into the rest of the league, which is a mix of tankers, misfits, and two super confusing teams torn apart by injury.
None of these teams will win the title this year.
Here’s how I see the categories:
Mysterious and almost impossible to project: the Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics.
Potential to make play-in noise: San Antonio Spurs and Toronto Raptors
Reasons for hope, but not good enough yet: New Orleans Pelicans, Chicago Bulls, Sacramento Kings, Phoenix Suns
Playoffs a year away: The Portland Trail Blazers
Tankers: Brooklyn Nets, New Orleans Hornets, Utah Jazz, Washington Wizards
Let’s get into it:
