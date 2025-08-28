David Thorpe has been asking hard questions for contenders, almost contenders, and now … the rest of the NBA.

The Celtics are known for championships. But with Jrue Holiday, Kristaps Porzingis, and Al Horford gone for good, and Jayson Tatum out for the season, how will they return to contending? WINSLOW TOWNSON/GETTY IMAGES

Today we dig into the rest of the league, which is a mix of tankers, misfits, and two super confusing teams torn apart by injury.

None of these teams will win the title this year.

Here’s how I see the categories:

Mysterious and almost impossible to project: the Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics.

Potential to make play-in noise: San Antonio Spurs and Toronto Raptors

Reasons for hope, but not good enough yet: New Orleans Pelicans, Chicago Bulls, Sacramento Kings, Phoenix Suns

Playoffs a year away: The Portland Trail Blazers

Tankers: Brooklyn Nets, New Orleans Hornets, Utah Jazz, Washington Wizards

Let’s get into it: