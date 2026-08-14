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Steve Caplan's avatar
Steve Caplan
18h

Wow! What a fantastic piece. Laker fans are not responding well to the new ownership but clearly the Walter regime was going to end badly. As a fan that sucks, but what's coming next for the market looks far, far worse.

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