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Terry K. Cargill's avatar
Terry K. Cargill
1d

After reading through this more than once, the notion that the CIA is not involved with all of this stuff in general and at least had knowledge of Epstein if not supervision over him seems to really crumble under the weight of this information,

I hope you will continue your commitment to these matters--I feel they are real significance to our understanding of our government and the vagaries of fraud that exist there.

Thanks for all your hard work, and thanks for writing it in a sensible fashion that makes it a little less hazy than it has appeared in the past.

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MO's avatar
MO
14h

Excellent, clear, and important work Henry. Thanks for the timeline and compilation

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