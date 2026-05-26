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Terry K. Cargill's avatar
Terry K. Cargill
15h

I loved the look on Wemby's face when he demanded that ball for that half-time shot and took the shot. Amazing. There was a clip after the game where a reporter asked him about that shot and said "I never see you make those shots when you are messing around before games." Wemby simply replied "I wasn't messing around." What a great line!

Fun series to watch. Thanks as always for your insights!

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RonGB's avatar
RonGB
10h

Mike Brown is bland and boring - essentially a basketball nerd - and that leads people to underestimate him, but his ability to keep cool under pressure, his knowledge of the game, his collaborative approach and his willingness to make adjustments are what make him a really good coach.

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