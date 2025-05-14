TrueHoop

Dave G
7h

Great points here. If the Knicks play Pacers in ECF, it will be a fun contrast. NyK play 5.5 players per game, under protest, and I’ll bet the Pacers will be able to wear down the Knicks, just like they did to Cleveland.

I remember Carlisle as a role player for Celtics, maybe that’s where he gets his perspective. While other coaches give real minutes to 1-2 more players, and just a mere smattering of minutes to hardly anyone else in the playoffs, Carlisle lets 5 of his bench players go nuts for 12 mins per game…and I love it. While all the starters get exhausted and sloppy at the end of these playoff games, Siakam, Nembhard, and the rest are closing like they mean it.

Thoughts on if Mazzula and Celtics just wore Tatum down too much? Tatum is not the type to volunteer to rest from what I hear. Or is this Achilles injury seen more as a fluke?

Corey Fry
9h

A Pacers/Thunder finals would be deeelicious

