BY DAVID THORPE

In acquiring Alex Caruso (left) from the Bulls, the Thunder will be able to conserve some of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s energy on the defensive end. MICHAEL REAVES/GETTY IMAGES

Every offseason, big-name players switch teams via trades or free agency. Fans frenzy over new names, fresh narratives, endless possibilities. It’s fun for the whole family. Unfortunately, only a handful of summer moves alter the following season’s playoff picture—and most involve players simply staying put.

Case in point: The Celtics locked down Derrick White for four more years and gave Jayson Tatum the biggest extension ever. Those moves likely do more to maintain the current status quo than any trade or free-agent signing will disrupt it.

But opposing teams, especially in the East, are doing everything they can to rock the boat. The Sixers signed Paul George. The Knicks traded the farm for Mikal Bridges and re-signed OG Anunoby. The Pacers, after re-signing Pascal Siakam, are bringing back Obi Toppin. The Cavs extended Donovan Mitchell for three more years and hired a new head coach.

And out West, the Pelicans snagged Dejounte Murray. Last year’s top seed, the Thunder, have added two defensive dawgs to their top-five defense. Klay Thompson will be spotting up for Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving in Dallas.

Will these moves influence next season’s playoffs? You bet. In fact, moves up to this point have already thrust teams into—or out of—contention.

Let’s begin in Philadelphia, where one signing could lead to a seismic shift at the 2024-2025 trade deadline.

Daryl Morey swings for the fences

Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey loves stars. Morey could have acquired two, maybe three, solid contributors for Paul George’s $52 million average salary. Instead, he decided to invest in one pure talent; in those terms, George was easily the best free agent available.

But now the Sixers’ cupboards are pretty, pretty bare.