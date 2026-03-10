Had a great time talking to my former ESPN colleague Pablo Torre, which you watch above or listen to wherever you listen to podcasts.

As you are probably well aware, Pablo is well down the rabbit hole stirring up trouble around Kawhi and the Clippers, while I am upsetting the league for digging through the Epstein files and finding NBA billionaires. Maybe from afar it can seem like we’re just haters.

But I hope you’ll take the time to listen to this whole episode, which is only 45 minutes or so. I’m hoping that what comes across is that for each of us, in similar ways, the NBA is profoundly important. We LOVE this game, and we wish other people—billionaries, sports media—did more to protect it from the worst impulses of the powerful.

What do you think?

Thank you for listening.