Pablo Torre vs. the Billionaires
Do they even love the game?
Had a great time talking to my former ESPN colleague Pablo Torre, which you watch above or listen to wherever you listen to podcasts.
As you are probably well aware, Pablo is well down the rabbit hole stirring up trouble around Kawhi and the Clippers, while I am upsetting the league for digging through the Epstein files and finding NBA billionaires. Maybe from afar it can seem like we’re just haters.
But I hope you’ll take the time to listen to this whole episode, which is only 45 minutes or so. I’m hoping that what comes across is that for each of us, in similar ways, the NBA is profoundly important. We LOVE this game, and we wish other people—billionaries, sports media—did more to protect it from the worst impulses of the powerful.
What do you think?
Thank you for listening.
TrueHoop is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Lol easiest "Ya that's a fucked up organization, full of people following their fucked up incentives" ever
Seeing you and Pablo on a pod together is like content made in a lab for me haha. I gasped when I saw the thumbnail!
I really don't know how I'm supposed to enjoy hardcore following the NBA like this anymore. I can't even tell what the product is anymore if there's not some semblance of a system of trust and reality in sport.
YESSSSS!!!! Haven't listened yet, but I know it's going to be a banger!