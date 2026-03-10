Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Daston Arman's avatar
Daston Arman
2d

Lol easiest "Ya that's a fucked up organization, full of people following their fucked up incentives" ever

Seeing you and Pablo on a pod together is like content made in a lab for me haha. I gasped when I saw the thumbnail!

I really don't know how I'm supposed to enjoy hardcore following the NBA like this anymore. I can't even tell what the product is anymore if there's not some semblance of a system of trust and reality in sport.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Henry Abbott
Willy from Philly ButNotReally's avatar
Willy from Philly ButNotReally
2d

YESSSSS!!!! Haven't listened yet, but I know it's going to be a banger!

Reply
Share
2 replies by Henry Abbott and others
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 TrueHoop Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture