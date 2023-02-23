Over All-Star
PODCAST: It's not good for the sport if people don't like the All-Star Game
On today's TrueHoop Podcast Jarod Hector and David Thorpe discuss:
The backlash over the All-Star game is a symptom of trouble ahead for the NBA
Jarod identifies the top contenders for the title and David explains what he needs to see from each team the last month of the regular season.
The disturbing situation around Alabama's Brandon Miller, a potential top-3 pick in June's NBA draft
Is Bronny James (one of David’s favorite subjects) a top-10 pick in the 2024 draft?
