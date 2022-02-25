BY DAVID THORPE

Over All-Star weekend, LeBron James made news by announcing that he would play, even at a reduced salary, with his son LeBron “Bronny” James Jr. Bronny is a high-school junior who has yet to stand out as a sure thing NBA prospect. And so the question is: Will his father’s dream come true? David Thorpe dug into the video to find out. JOE ROBBINS/GETTY IMAGES

This is a story about two games. The first game is one that Bronny’s father has mastered: NBA power dynamics. LeBron James has been the world’s best player his age since he was 15; he’s comfortable wielding power and influence to make his dreams come true. Since the first few years of his NBA career, LeBron has had a powerful role in all of the decisions that affect his team, from whom he plays with to who runs the teams he plays for. His lifelong friend Rich Paul runs the agency that represents him. He played a major role in assembling the Heat, the Cavaliers, and the current Lakers. Wealthy people have done this for as long as we’ve recorded history. So when LeBron announced at All-Star weekend that he intended to play for whatever team his son was on, he wasn’t just putting us on notice. He was telling 30 billionaires to get Bronny if they want the incremental revenue bump that comes with a very famous father-son story.

As discussed on Monday’s BRING IT IN, it’s almost a lock that at least one team would spend a first-round pick for the chance to employ two LeBrons. The question isn’t whether LeBron’s statement gets his son drafted. The question is, can Bronny play?

Father and son at the 2010 All-Star weekend in Dallas. JASON MERRITT/GETTY IMAGES

The second game we are talking about is basketball. And that’s what I do for a living. After a few days’ watching video, I have deep thoughts about Bronny as an NBA prospect.

I love him.