Concerns about Luka’s lack ofathleticism appear overblown. KEITH BIRMINGHAM/MEDIANEWS GROUP/PASADENA STAR-NEWS/GETTY IMAGES

Luka Dončić looks unreal, in a way that could matter for the rest of the playoffs. Yes, the stats are impressive, and I am sure you all have televisions. To me, now, he looks like an “after” picture for someone who has been training for months. Leaner, faster, his first step and his quick braking on point.

The Wolves have been a wonderful defensive team all season—seventh in the league since February 1, per NBA.com. Tuesday’s Game 2 against the Wolves was, in the words of Lakers honcho Rob Pelinka, a "rock fight" with a final score from decades ago: 94-85. In that context, one guy scoring 31 points to go with nine assists game is huge.

There are a lot of variables left to play out in this tied series which resumes at 9:30 ET tonight. But nothing, to my eyes, tops the way Luka plays in a Lakers uniform. After a 37 point and one assist Game 1 loss, he started creating for his teammates in a way that changed everything.

Giannis has done a similar thing, but Giannis doesn’t have LeBron James, nor the Lakers’ supporting cast. If Luka manufactures more of this MVP-level production, with a fitness level that may top anything we have seen from him as an NBA player, his team will not lose often in this round or the next.

The Lakers leave LA tied at one despite making just 30 percent of their 3s, thanks to Luka, Bron, and some excellent defense and rebounding. If they find their shots in Minny (they were a solid 36.6 percent on the season), they should head home tied at two, or better.

Giannis and the end of the road

As detailed last week, my network is loaded with people who expect Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo to ask for a trade if the Bucks fall to the Pacers. They will unless they can manage their first win of the series tonight.

Why do the Bucks keep losing to the Pacers?