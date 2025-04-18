Is the Bucks’ title window already closed? STACY REVERE/GETTY IMAGES

The Bucks won an NBA title in 2021, and have been all-in ever since--trading away anything and everything to enhance the present at the expense of the future. The young players and draft picks are almost all gone, meaning the team’s ability to improve relative to the rest of the league is almost nil. Unfortunately, while Jrue Holiday and Donte DiVincenzo are balling elsewhere this postseason, the Bucks are locked into a core of players in decline. Damian Lillard is 34, Giannis is 30, Brook Lopez is 37, Pat Connaughton is 32, and Bobby Portis is 30. Even newcomer Kyle Kuzma is 29.

All of which makes me think it’s just a matter of time until Giannis demands a trade to a contender. He’s as ferocious a competitor as the league has ever known, and it’s mathematical that he won’t win a title here. This year was his last best shot, but that hope went up in smoke when his high-profile partner Lillard developed a blood clot that’ll keep him out for an unknown chunk of time.

To me it’s very possible Giannis’ last stand in a Bucks uniform will commence this weekend.

In Lillard’s absence, the critical player becomes the Bucks’ replacement starter Ryan Rollins. That’s where it gets interesting.