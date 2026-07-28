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Ivo Villanueva's avatar
Ivo Villanueva
2d

Change your game for one year? Or wait for LeBron to leave and continue developing your own way?

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Michael's avatar
Michael
1d

Unfortunately, this is a case of subtraction by addition. LeBron and Brown will destroy this team, and it will be interesting to see how long it takes for them to start butting heads, as both have huge me-first egos. And you're absolutely right about Nick Nurse.

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