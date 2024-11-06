BY DAVID THORPE

Stephen Curry is back in action, and he’s leading the Warriors to an impressive start this season. SCOTT TAETSCH/GETTY IMAGES

Read PART ONE here.

Knowing that Tuesday was Election Day, the NBA godfathers decided to have all 30 teams play on Monday night—15 games cascading at 15-minute intervals. Not to be outdone, Division I men’s college basketball kicked off as well, throwing an additional 360-plus games on the slate. Over six hours, I divided my attention across seven screens in my viewing office, tracking NBA stars and potential NBA draft picks.

For a basketball junkie like me, it was pure bliss. Basketball is jazz when it’s played right. And on this past Monday night, Miles Davis would have been proud.

I have chosen one play from each of Monday’s 15 games—split across two posts—to show you just what I mean. Let’s dig in!

Stephen Curry is the master of gravity, and here we have a classic example of Cuisinart spacing. The Warriors are beating bad teams right now, but they’re beating them—and the Dubs are currently the second best team in the NBA by the interestingly important measure of net rating.