BY DAVID THORPE

Victor Wembanyama is showing me things I’ve never seen. HARRY HOW/GETTY IMAGES

Knowing that Tuesday was Election Day, the NBA godfathers decided to have all 30 teams play on Monday night—15 games cascading at 15-minute intervals. Not to be outdone, Division I men’s college basketball kicked off as well, throwing an additional 360-plus games on the slate. Over six hours, I divided my attention across seven screens in my viewing office, tracking NBA stars and potential NBA draft picks.

For a basketball junkie like me, it was pure bliss. Basketball is jazz when it’s played right. And on this past Monday night, Miles Davis would have been proud.

I have chosen one play from each of Monday’s 15 games—split across two posts—to show you just what I mean. Let’s dig in!

The art of defense

Welcome to the new NBA, where a 7-4 center is ”showing” on a shooter at the 3-point line! Victor Wembanyama knows he has to do so here because Norman Powell has been lights out in the early going.