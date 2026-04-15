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Dwight Jaynes's avatar
Dwight Jaynes
8h

So many "insiders" miss what's going on in the wilderness of Oregon. Good job, Henry, for noticing what's been going on. It's a very relentless group that plays hard most of the time.

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MO's avatar
MO
8h

I admire your optimism and insight.....would be great for the Blazers to win a few games in the series and you make a good case for why they should ....and will.

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