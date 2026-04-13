In the respected advanced statistic Estimated Plus/Minus , at barely 22 years old, Donovan Clingan is an 89th percentile player on offense, 91st percentile on defense, and the most valuable Blazer. SOOBUM IM/GETTY IMAGES

The Blazers are playing the Suns in Phoenix on Tuesday. If the Blazers win, they will be the seventh seed in the West, and face the Spurs in the first round. If they lose, they’ll fly home to host the winner of Wednesday’s Warriors at Clippers, with the winner of that game earning the right to face the Thunder.

The Blazers are pretty big underdogs right now in Phoenix, and would likely also be underdogs at home should there be a game on Friday against the Warriors or Clippers. (When the Clippers came to town four days ago, L.A. arrived as 1.5-point favorites, but lost by 19.)

I’m a Blazer fan, so write this off as homer pablum if you want. But I’m telling you right now: the Blazers are making it out of this play-in and into these playoffs, because they’re a better team now than they have been most of the season.

Here are a couple of charts:

How has this happened?