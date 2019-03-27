Five Putin Week quotes

It’s PUTIN WEEK on TrueHoop, when TrueHoop’s investigation into Nets owner Mikhail Prokhorov considers the influence of Vladimir Putin.

Part 7, which delves into some pretty serious business. Five key quotes from that post are collected below.

“I have to assume that there is a very real chance that Putin or members of his regime will have me killed some day.”

—Bill Browder in Red Notice

“Bharara investigated money laundering schemes carried out in New York City by Russian criminal organizations linked to the Kremlin, and prosecuted spies with ties to Russia’s foreign intelligence service, SVR.”

—Preet Bharara’s biography on the PutinCon website

“… the architect of the cold war between Russia and the USA.”

—Browder as described in Senate Judiciary Committee testimony by Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya

“The point is money laundering is a serious crime, and money laundering committed by a head of state, or a former head of state, is something that Americans from time to time do take seriously and should take seriously.”

—Bharara on stage at PutinCon

“Mikhail Prokhorov has always been seen as one of the cleaner guys. But I feel very strongly he should be sanctioned. The newer sanctions act, which Trump bitterly opposed, says we can sanction pillars of a regime that’s messing with us even if the individuals being sanctioned haven’t done anything wrong.”

—Jamison Firestone, attorney

