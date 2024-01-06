BY TRAVIS MORAN

Kawhi Leonard is back, and he’s making my brother’s team very hard to beat. MICHAEL OWENS/GETTY IMAGES

Few people love being right more than my brother. But it’s not validation that gets his engine running; it’s the schadenfreude of you being wrong—or, even better, me being wrong. That’s the ultimate twist of the knife.

After eight long weeks, our fantasy teams finally met just before Christmas. I’m in first place by a whisper. Our squads—mine the Hustle and his the Triangle—had spent those first two months jockeying for pole position with the menacing Windy City Ninjas, who've been moving pieces like it’s Union Square speed chess.

My brother’s team is doing well, though, after being everybody’s pick to fail because his stars are all injury prone. After constructing a team of ticking time bombs, my brother’s been feeling pretty good:

TRIANGLE: Triangle believes firmly in the gut feeling. Imagine telling people AD would lead the league in minutes at the New Year, and Kawhi would be sitting his first game in December after emphatically reminding everyone he’s better than they are. Oh, wait ... Triangle told ’em. HUSTLE: In both cases you’ve been validated, no question. TRIANGLE: That said, they could both miss the rest of the regular season any day now, and we will not be shocked.

Midweek, we played a game of real-life musical chairs that took him and his kids from Champaign to Miami Beach and me from Chicago to his house to watch his cat, Bean, which my niece bought him to fill the void left when his dog, Kobe, passed away. (There are lines to read between here.)

When two teams are matched as evenly as ours, categories become battlegrounds. In trading Trey Murphy III for Desmond Bane, I knew I’d have more turnovers; that’s one rational reason why my trade partner, league commissioner Trust The Process, was happy to make the deal.

Holy hell, was he right! Before Bane, my team had the fewest turnovers in our Excalibur League. Then our new star started coughing up over four turnovers a game. In fact, the Hustle’s Grizzlies cohort, Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr., accounted for a ridiculous 22 turnovers in just four games. After going 7-0-1 in eight matchups, I’d lose the turnover category for the first time. Worse yet, Triangle would end up with 15 (!) fewer turnovers overall in a 27-game matchup.

Going in he had clear advantages in five categories: free-throw percentage, 3-point percentage, assists, steals, and blocks. With just 11 total categories, I knew I’d have to flip something to win, especially with field goal percentage and team wins almost dead even.

Of course, there’s a great-minds-meets-genetics thing at work here. We both draft winners, and we each target efficient scorers who rack up stocks. The main difference is that he works off feel, not formula. He drafted arguably the two best defensive players of their generation—Anthony Davis and Kawhi Leonard—with his first two picks. Neither has a reliable health history, but the reward so far has been worth the Icarian risk.

We’re looking here at the top of the NBA in Dunks and Threes Estimated Plus-Minus . My team is led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who’s been otherworldly. But my brother’s team has THREE guys in the top 10: Kawhi, AD, and Derrick White.

Ironically, as great as both stars were, it was my brother’s incredible “role player” Derrick White who scorched the Hustle. In three games that week, White averaged 25 points, three blocks, and just one turnover; he also shot 16-for-37 from downtown. Bane and Triple J were 16-of-41 from 3 combined.

I knew going in, though, that I couldn’t afford any downticks in efficiency. So I did some extra-special managing, which mostly backfired. On Day One, I plugged in the normally safe Kelly Oubre Jr. hoping to cancel out a team win, and whiffed miserably: 2-of-10 from the field with a loss. Kawhi and AD both went off, and Coby White continued his impressive run as Waiver Claim of the Year.

That Friday, Triangle hit me up from the actual real-life Miami Heat game—a surprise Christmas gift for my nephew, Slim Reaper Mafia. Triangle had picked up Kevin Love “just to have someone to root for.”

With no games on Christmas Eve, the matchup ended on Saturday night; Triangle had amassed an 8-3 lead, but many categories were still in play. I made the erroneous decision to play Naz Reid—rumored to be starting for an injured Karl-Anthony Towns—over Myles Turner, who had a perfect day on my bench. The Wolves started Kyle Anderson over Reid, too, making two strikeouts on cagey bench moves for the week.

I was hoping to filch assists since we’d both punted on that category this season, but AD dropped seven dimes on Saturday, giving Triangle the win. I stole steals from him, but he flipped turnovers, took team wins, and dominated in field goal percentage—all Hustle hallmarks this season.

A poor shooting performance from Coby White might have given me a rare win in 3-point percentage, but SGA and De’Aaron Fox combined to go 4-of-16 from 3, dooming that chance. Triangle secured a 7-4 victory and bragging rights until our next matchup in Week 20—even with Kawhi missing his second game of the matchup and just his second of the season.

Neither Hustle nor Triangle was peaking in Week 9, but how closely we performed—and how badly I got beaten—put a steel-toed boot on that kick in the junk.

A handful of key takeaways:

My team-wins category was capped by several inner-team matchups. I had a solid week overall, producing 15 wins in 27 chances, but Triangle won 20.

Brook Lopez shot poorly all week for Triangle, but he had nine blocks and just two turnovers in three games—all wins.

The Coby White-led Bulls won three of four.

AD averaged 25 points, 12 boards, four assists, three stocks, and under two turnovers over a four-game stretch.

Kawhi shot 60 percent from the field and made all seven of his free throws in his two appearances.

As a team, Triangle fell to 53.5 percent from the field on Sunday. That’s an unsustainable level, but one that should give Excalibur pause.

Triangle played the week without Zach LaVine, who returned to action last night. We’ll have to see how that affects Coby White’s production.

I learned our two teams are probably a coin flip—but where Hustle is really good, Triangle is a skosh better. That’s a problem that’ll be hard to solve before we meet each other again in the season’s final week.

The swooning Goons

Our league’s founder and former commissioner manages the Goons. As far as Excalibur basketball pedigree goes, he’s in a league of his own. After starring for the winningest high school basketball program in Illinois history, Goons played four years of Division-I ball, became an assistant coach for several years, and then director of basketball operations for a major D-I program. No one in Excalibur holds a candle to this guy’s knowledge of on-court basketball. He also happens to be one of the nicest guys, and better trash talkers, I’ve ever known.

And yet … more than any other team in Excalibur history, the Hustle fucking own the Goons.

GOONS: Goons would rather have a colonoscopy than play Hutong-Humble-Harlem-Humboldt-Uptown Hustle. Fuck, they have our number!

For our first three years, Goons actually held a slight edge, posting a 34-31-1 record. But over the past three seasons, my Hustle teams are 54-22-1, including an 8-3 win in the 2022 league final.

GOONS: I tell anyone who asks that I’m a masochist and get my ass beat every year in fantasy by basketball nerds who couldn’t make their 7th grade team. It’s a good bit and gets hearty laughs every time I tell it. HUSTLE: I did get cut in 7th grade ... and 8th. GOONS: Goons may be the only franchise to have made the playoffs every year of Excalibur existence (three second-place finishes … FUCK!!!). HUSTLE: Yes, you’re the Buffalo Bills of Excalibur. GOONS: Excalibur is still a blast, though—even when I’m getting my ass beat. HUSTLE: Luckily, you’re in a league with sadistic motherfuckers.

The sweetest part of this particular matchup was that Goons had been waiting all season for Ja Morant’s suspension to end. Morant was reinstated during my matchup with Triangle, who could tell by week’s end that my Grizzlies were about to get a boost.

TRIANGLE: See what I mean about Ja yet? Multipliers. Real superstars. Alphas. There are only a select few. HUSTLE: Don’t think I was ever in the dark there, but the immediate effect is amazing. TRIANGLE: Bane and JJJ are role players. Neither belongs anywhere near an actual Olympic team or any conversation about a lead role. Fall in line, boys: Daddy’s back to carry your asses. HUSTLE: So long as it results in higher efficiency and fewer turnovers, carry away. TRIANGLE: Ja’s not fuckin’ around. Hoopers gonna hoop. And just like that ... the Grizz are good again. GOONS: The Goons are proposing a supplemental Excalibur REAL LIFE 1-on-1 basketball tourney for 2024! HUSTLE: Goons really need a W. GOONS: Guilty as charged. HUSTLE: What’s the monocular handicap? If you play me in an eyepatch, I’m game. GOONS: Ok. HUSTLE: Sorry, but the correct response was: “I’d beat your ass blindfolded.”

Green signifies above the (playoff) fold; red means below. Chucktown Champion is the only team with eight playoff-level categories. That ain’t good for the rest of us.

Sabre-rattling in Excalibur League

After swapping the meat of his roster for Slim Reaper Mafia’s, Chucktown Champion has been gaining vertical momentum.

His 6-5 defeat of Windy City Ninjas last week catalyzed some hair-trigger moves. In his first of two trades, Ninjas sent Jimmy Butler to Action Brunson for Paolo Banchero, a former Chucktown draft pick. Ninjas already has an amazing trio of young bigs in Victor Wembanyama, Chet Holmgren, and Alperen Şengün to complement fantasy god Luka Dončić. I probably would have held on to Jimmy for ballast, but he’s played just once since December 18.

Shortly after the trade was announced, I released the latest Fantasy Production Value (FPV) Top 100. So far, both players have been producing at sixth-round value, very high for Banchero but low for Butler.

As always, the dais was far from silent:

NINJAS: Damn. Lots of Ninjas on that list, but this Jimmy trade could end up being a bad deal for me in the end. HUSTLE: Was a bad deal from the start. GOONS: Buyer’s remorse? At least you didn’t send him to a team above the fold. HUSTLE: Jimmy will bounce back and be super efficient. Paolo is awesome, but he’s turnover-happy and takes a ton of bad shots. By production value, it’s pretty close. That’s when efficiency really matters. GOONS: Ja for ŞenGOON? NINJAS: Jimmy hasn’t been playing. Last game I saw, it was hard to watch him get up and down the court. HUSTLE: Drafting Jimmy, you know you’re getting about 58 appearances. NINJAS: Time will tell. Jimmy is out again tonight. I won’t trade this week. HUSTLE: But with all you have, I probably would have kept him—only because your team has staying power. Trader Chuck is coming .… NINJAS: Wemby playing fewer back-to-backs. Needed legs. HUSTLE: And he might get shut down early, too. I would have made that move for something bigger! NINJAS: I won’t trade with contenders. HUSTLE: Neither will I. PROCESS: I only trade with those who have lost to me this year and need my help. I’ll answer a friend’s desperate cry for help anytime. Ninjas and Hustle, you two are always welcome to come to me seeking help. NINJAS: I won’t trade with anyone in this convo—out of respect. HUSTLE: Probably what keeps that chip out of reach. NINJAS: For me or you? PROCESS: He’s already won this league.

My brother, catching up after his week in Miami, had spent the entire week in radio silence. Suddenly, he popped up like a Samuel Beckett foil.

TRIANGLE: My two cents: Paolo will pile up some numbers and can be a real beast, but he’s typically inefficient. Orlando is looking more like whom we thought they were, but at least you have someone who’s gonna play a ton of minutes and compile. Picking Jimmy and expecting 60 games was a pipe dream—and this is coming from the guy who took AD, Kawhi, Beal, etc. Goons ran into a buzzsaw last week, but that buzzsaw was broke as fuck against the Triangle. Same matchup could flip the next week; that’s regular-season NBA for you. That said, this year Goons’ direction has been questionable from the jump. Hustle continues their legendary indirect smear campaign vs. Triangle by highlighting how well their first pick performed against Triangle’s seventh. Still can’t figure out why “MJ Jr.” isn’t atop that fancy spreadsheet—I stopped reading after the first four. [...] Keep holding that L for me. And none of those trades, including Slim [Reaper Mafia]’s, can match the ridiculousness of that Bane-Murphy III deal. Currently, it sits behind last year’s LeBron fiasco as the second-worst trade in Excalibur history. May have given Hustle the pivotal piece.

It got me thinking even more about the temptation to tinker. Earlier this year, I toyed with the notion of moving Jackson Jr. at a high point, and even crop-dusted some Myles Turner deals after earlier losses to Ninjas and Process. Of course, receiving Bane nullified some roster pains, but I’ve learned from experience that it’s a bad idea to fix an unbroken roster.

NINJAS: 43-piece from Paolo last night. Sheesh. Wonder what Jimmy did against the Lakers. HUSTLE: Watched the game. [Paolo] was amazing. Also had eight turnovers. Yikes. NINJAS: I don’t care about TOs. I want active players. HUSTLE: Very clear. NINJAS: Looking like GM of the year so far. Time will tell. Just trying to Trust The Process. GOONS: That one won’t age well—stayed tuned. NINJAS: I’m smelling a side bet? HUSTLE: Impatience is a killer. GOONS: The levels to that comment this season are so rich. HUSTLE: Break them down. NINJAS: Goons, if I were you, I’d be taking notes and trying to better your roster … GOONS: I can’t talk shit to Process (two chips) or Hustle (one), but as for Ninjas, who have never been in a final—versus Buffalo Goons’ three finals appearances—I will pass on your GM skills. But thanks anyway. NINJAS: So you’re counting your failures? Again, get better. PROCESS: Excalibur really is the gift that keeps on giving! Early January Hot Stove is FIRE! Can’t wait to see what February and March bring. GOONS: Most agree Ninjas handed Triple Double the chip last year with a dogshit trade of [LeBron James for Rudy Gobert]. For Process to tell Ninjas that he “could smell he was about to do something really f’n stupid,” and then turn around and make the head-scratcher trade of the season thus far, Bane for Murphy III—all while knowing Ja was going to bolster Bane, making the Hustle better—just puts the cherry on top. So rich. HUSTLE: Feels like I’m swimming in chocolate sauce. PROCESS: Make sure to dip your cherries while you’re in there.

As fun as it all is, I do understand Ninjas’ paranoia, and why he then traded Khris Middleton and Shaedon Sharpe for DeMar DeRozan—a trade that earned solid reviews across the board. For Chucktown: Joel Embiid, currently the strongest producer in fantasy basketball, looks unstoppable. Add in a very relevant James Harden, and it looks like Slim Reaper Mafia did get extorted a bit.

The Hustle was able to take down an earlier Chucktown iteration, but I have to say: I’m keeping one eye on the rearview here myself. Triangle and Chucktown are the Hustle’s top threats (and vice versa), with Ninjas right there and Process close behind. It’s too early to call curtains on Goons, but he might have to get used to life below the fold.

And if I don’t knock off a very well-matched Deputy squad this week, led by virtuosos Tyrese Haliburton and Scottie Barnes, I might have to get used to something below the penthouse.

For now, though, I own the best view.

