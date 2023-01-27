BY TRAVIS MORAN

More data, more fine-tuning, more clarity.

Over the past week, my brother and I have been discussing our disparate approaches to fantasy basketball. As you may remember, my brother makes an intense emotional investment in his fantasy squads, grittily devoting himself to whomever he drafts. Like all managers, I want to validate my draft-day decisions, but I’m also bereft of any real emotional attachment.

He sees people; I see numbers. Call that what you will.

This year is our sixth in Excalibur League. Each of us has made the playoffs in four of the past five seasons, winning one championship apiece. However, in terms of regular-season play, the Luscious Luka Triangle franchise has enjoyed far more success than East Harlem Hustle, posting a winning percentage of .574—much higher than my .539 mark. This season, Triangle is continuing his stellar regular-season run, and the gap between us loosely parallels our history.

The unveiling of fantasy production value, or FPV, in our last update sparked a new conversation between us: Does cold, hard math really give you an edge? In my mind, the less constrained you are by bias, the better decisions you make. My brother believes otherwise:

TRIANGLE: I don’t do all the math man; I’ve told you that. I don’t give a fuck about formulas or dumbass fantasy websites (there are a million of them). I watch the games and evaluate the players with my eyes as they pertain to our league. I may check specific stat totals within our league, but that’s it. I’m like Tiger with a putter—it’s all about feel.

You see, to me, “feel” leads to bias—and bias leads to tunnel vision. Of course, if that tunnel leads to the championship matchup, then you validate that bias. In turn, that leads you to believe you’ve been doing something right when you could just be getting a bit lucky. Fantasy playoff success is about 75 percent luck, though, because you’re constantly adjusting for late-season load management. Consistent success in the regular season demands constant roster maintenance, and that leads us back to the one area where Triangle and Hustle are in total agreement: We’re both rooting for Big Man Mafia.

Even there, though, we sometimes end up arguing. One point of recent dissent involves waiver pickup Mason Plumlee, who has earned a semi-permanent spot on Big Man’s roster. Based on FPV findings, I’ve been pushing for Big Man to play Plumlee more often. However, Triangle has a hard time seeing Plumlee’s value:

TRIANGLE: Plumlee is very hit or miss. He’s a replacement-level player. HUSTLE: He’s not, though—not in fantasy. TRIANGLE: Yes, he is. I don’t need any mathematical evidence. He’s just on a heater. Streamers are everywhere, man.

But are they? For the season, Plumlee has an FPV of 26.66, which puts him in the top 60 players in our league. By the same metric, Plumlee’s per-game production over the course of this season is on par with big men drafted in the top half like Christian Wood—or Clint Capela, whom Triangle drafted in the sixth round. My brother was quick to point out that Plumlee benefits from a healthy LaMelo Ball, but he’s also putting up the best numbers of his career. To my eyes, that means Plumlee is not only a must-roster player, he’s a must-play.

Had I not spent the past two weeks lauding his fantasy impact, I’d be trying to pry him from Big Man Mafia. The thing is, we now both know how much he’s worth, whether or not his father agrees.

Big Man’s playoff window is narrowing to a crack, but he did manage a victory over league founder Goons last week to snap a six-matchup losing streak. He’s shown real growth as a fantasy manager this season. Overall, there is hope: Last year, I lost nine of my first 11 matchups and still got myself a chip.

I’ve had to focus on maintaining my own playoff chances. So, my FPV tool in hand, I set out to find ways to shore up my team via trade—the resulting move turned some heads. I also took a much closer look at each team’s “composite player” in an effort to understand how that might affect playoff hopes.

All said and done, though, I have to wonder: Am I overthinking things?

My first FPV-based trade

Kyle Kuzma has been very good this year, especially when you look at his counting stats. His 28 percent usage rate is by far the highest of his career, and he’s taking (15th in the NBA) and making (21st) a lot of 3s. Dunks and Threes has him ranked 51st in EPM this season, making him an incredibly valuable player any way you slice it. However, he’s also very streaky—a flaw I noted during my draft—so that career-high usage often comes with percentage-killing volume.

Questions surround Kuzma heading into the trade deadline as well, including how much that high usage rate would drop should he land on a contender. In that case, the scoring numbers that make him such a strong fantasy player—field goals and 3s—would likely drop. If that happened, Kuzma would become much harder to move, especially for consistent value.

So, using the FPV lens, I started scanning for players who would elevate my floor efficiency without sacrificing any of Kuzma’s non-scoring stats. Defensively, anything you get from Kuzma is pure bonus, so that wasn’t an issue. The question was, could I get a more efficient scorer who could fill the same non-scoring boxes.

I expected some pushback when I proposed the one-for-one, but Chucktown Champion—my trade partner—accepted a swap for Josh Giddey almost instantly. From a FPV perspective, Giddey was already performing at a higher rate than Kuzma (at the time of the trade). Sure, he doesn’t score as much, but his peripheral stats are outstanding. I’d lose none of Kuzma’s crucial rebounding while hopefully enhancing my overall efficiency.

Both managers got a real-time look at the decision as we squared off last week.

In the end, Kuzma—currently on a serious heater—logged one of his best weeks of the season, outperforming Giddey by a substantial margin (+3.57 FPV). However, Giddey hit 57.1 percent of his shots compared to Kuzma’s 39.1 percent, and East Harlem Hustle got the win despite getting destroyed in both 3-point categories (Chucktown hit an incredible 82 3-pointers in 31 games at a whopping 41.2 percent). The Hustle also topped Chucktown in total points, making me question whether chasing 3s is a good long-term strategy.

The irony of this trade? I would have happily moved a surging Terry Rozier elsewhere and just kept Kuzma, but he has turned out to be unmovable. Apparently, the fact that Rozier was dropped at all—by Chucktown Champion, no less—has stigmatized the Hornets guard in Excalibur League. Over the past 30 days, Rozier has an 27.57 FPV; Kuzma is at 24.99.

Parity’s a MF

The 6-5 win over Chucktown Champion saved East Harlem Hustle from losing back-to-back matchups for the first time this season. The result marked the sixth time my matchups have been decided by a single category.

Averaging out current team ranks puts the Hustle at seventh overall, meaning my team just hasn’t been strong enough to pull away. Of course, much of this has to do with the indefinite absences of my top two picks: Karl-Anthony Towns and Devin Booker.

In order to climb back out of the mid-table pileup, though, I knew I’d have to make some moves. The first was dropping Kyle Lowry. After being a reliable source of peripheral production all year, Lowry has bottomed out over the past month, posting a paltry 17.37 FPV that would slot him among the worst rostered players in our league. Luckily, I’d already secured a superior replacement off waivers in Rozier.

The biggest addition, though, came from within: the return of Killa Cam Johnson, who dropped 24 on the Hornets this week in just 18 minutes, going 9-for-11 from the field and 6-for-7 from 3. In four appearances, he is averaging 18 points per game, shooting 54.2 percent from downtown—good for a 26.59 FPV. Hopefully, Johnson will elevate the Hustle’s overall 3-point efficiency, which has been abysmal all season.

The key will be keeping my head above water until my stars return, but NBA parity is making it very difficult to select streamers in leagues that count team wins—and it’s made fools out of managers like me who had designs to dominate that category.

The Comp-10 Theory

Our last update explained my concept of the “ideal composite player,” a theory I loosely employed in our draft. Using FPV, I now have a way to measure how my team operates as a composite player; how that composite player stacks up against other teams’ composite players; and how my composite compares to the average rostered player in our league.

Some tweaking needed to be done. For one, I decided the composite should be derived from only the top 10 players (based on FPV) rather than the full 11-man rosters. That allows each team to have a neutral slot for streaming off the waiver wire or for pocketing a struggling mainstay. My goal was to see if I could get a clearer picture of how my team is actually doing and which teams might be rising or falling as the second half unfolds.

The first thing that stood out: All of East Harlem Hustle’s five losses this season have come to teams with a better composite player. My current matchup—against the strongest team in our league by this measure, Triple Double—is threatening to become the sixth. All of this aligns with the hypothesis that the team with the higher-FPV composite player has an advantage in head-to-head matchups.

However, two of those losses came to teams—Big Man Mafia and Windy City Ninjas—who have spent considerable time on the basement steps. How does that work?

Eight weeks into this season, Big Man Mafia sat in fourth place, 7.5 games back. He lost his next six head-to-heads as he juggled injuries to Giannis, Tyrese Maxey, and Andrew Wiggins. Big Man hit the jackpot on Plumlee but otherwise has had poor luck with streamers. In other words, his composite FPV represents his current 10 best players as if they were all active (the same applies to each team).

To me, that signals a real light-at-the-end-of-the-tunnel scenario: Over his final six matchups, only two of Big Man’s upcoming opponents—Ninjas and Deputy Does Dots—have higher composite FPVs for the season. Optimistically, if parity results in a bunch of 6-5 or 5-5-1 results across the league, four solid wins over the final six weeks could rocket Big Man into the playoffs. At the very least, he could get his car as far as the mid-table pileup. Then it will come down to which team has become the monster truck.

Step One will be getting over the .500 hump, and when you’re 17 games below, that’s going to take some time. Ironically, the real monster truck here is Triple Double—a gravedigger created via trades made by Big Man Mafia (Jaren Jackson Jr.) and Windy City Ninjas (LeBron James).

Parity makes it very hard to climb the ladder, but it also makes it hard to fall quickly. That means Chucktown Champion, despite having dropped to a bottom-third composite FPV for the season, will likely avoid that pileup.

I’m betting the Comp-10 lens is in focus, and that three of our six playoff spots will eventually go to Luscious Luka Triangle, Deputy Does Dots, and Triple Double. The final three spots will be a shitshow, especially if Chucktown Champion keeps a finger on the cliff’s edge and condenses that number to two.

Goons—whose manager always fields a team with a high floor—have never missed the playoffs. Obviously, healthy Kevin Durant and healthy Brandon Ingram are going to raise that floor even higher and boost his FPV composite player.

That leaves one.

Even though I’ve had to grind through the past few weeks, all signs are pointing in the right direction. Over the past 15 days, I’ve gotten significant boosts from the play of Jamal Murray, Desmond Bane, and Evan Mobley, who have all been playing at a 30.00 FPV level. If those trends hold, I should be able to hold ground.

A few days back, I mentioned to my brother that it’s rare for teams to remain in the hunt without their top two picks.

TRIANGLE: You’re battling, man. Pretty good stuff to stay in the top six. [Trust the Process] has been banged up as much if not a bit more. But he drafted Zion, so part of that he has to own. [Big Man Mafia] could still make a run if he gets lucky, but it’s a huge climb. Process is the one I’d be worried about. HUSTLE: You’re right. Process looks formidable.

After vanquishing Triple Double last week, 7-4, Process—a two-time Excalibur champion—is starting to come together. Coincidentally, he’s facing Big Man Mafia this week; as of now, the Mafia seem to be in control. A lopsided win could ultimately define one team’s season—a close contest might keep both teams mired in the pileup. East Harlem Hustle squares off against Process and Big Man, respectively, in our next two matchups. In other words, we’ll all play a part in each other’s fate.

First, though, I have to make sure Triple Double doesn’t crush my ride.

